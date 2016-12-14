Worthy Christian News » US News » Ohio Gov Signs Abortion Bill Banning Operation After 20 Weeks
Ohio Gov Signs Abortion Bill Banning Operation After 20 Weeks
(Worthy News) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich signed a bill into law Tuesday that effectively bans abortions for women who have been pregnant for at least 20 weeks, according to a new report. The Republican also vetoed the so-called "Heartbeat Bill," which outlaws abortions if a heartbeat can be heard, the Columbus Dispatch reported.
“I agree with Ohio Right to Life and other leading, pro-life advocates that SB 127 is the best, most legally sound and sustainable approach to protecting the sanctity of human life," Kasich said in a brief statement following his executive actions.
Anti-abortion group Ohio Right to Life expressed its gratitude to Kasich for supporting "the unborn and our pro-life mission," it said in part of a statement. "The 20-week ban was nationally designed to be the vehicle to end abortion in America. It challenges the current national abortion standard and properly moves the legal needle from viability to the baby’s ability to feel pain." [ Source ]
4 thoughts on “Ohio Gov Signs Abortion Bill Banning Operation After 20 Weeks”
But he refused to sign the Heartbeat Bill, he has blood on his hands now
He should have signed it
And this clown, Kasich, calls himself a Christian and wants to talk about protecting the sanctity of life; so having a heartbeat does not constitute life? What a shame
He blew a great opportunity. Shame on him