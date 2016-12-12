Worthy Christian News » Christian Persecution » Coptic Church Bombing: 'Deadliest Attack' on Egyptian Christians

(Worthy News) - A bombing at a Coptic cathedral in Egypt has killed at least 25 people and wounded 49 others during Sunday mass.

It's being called one of the deadliest attacks carried out against a religious minority in recent memory.

"As soon as the priest called us to prepare for prayer, the explosion happened," Emad Shoukry told the London Telegraph. Shoukry was inside the church when the bomb went off. [ Source ]

