Fall of Aleppo marks new, uncertain phase of Syrian civil war
(Worthy News) - The rout of Syrian rebels by the Russian-backed forces of President Bashar Assad in the city of Aleppo likely marks the beginning of the end of the civil war that has ravaged the country for more than 5 years and led to the unprecedented slaughter of hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped by the fighting.
But the fall of rebel-held parts of Aleppo — once the country’s largest city and a major trading and economic hub — also will usher in a new, unpredictable phase.
Mr. Assad’s forces, backed by Russian air power, Iranian militias and Hezbollah fighters, aim to crush the remaining resistance across the country while challenging the base of terrorist groups such as the Islamic State and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, which recently cut ties with al Qaeda and changed its name from the Nusra Front. [ Source ]
4 thoughts on “Fall of Aleppo marks new, uncertain phase of Syrian civil war”
Will they now turn their attention to Israel. Don't go there, Assad. That will be dangerous for you. God watches over Israel, the Jewish holyland.
This is great news. Obama has failed again, this time in his coup attempt against Assad. Though he succeeded in murdering Qaddafi (thanks to Hillary) and practically destroying Libya and almost destroying Egypt, looks like the Obama legacy will be one of total ineptitude, total disgrace and total failure. That's what you get when you put an illegitimate Manchurian candidate born in Kenya in an office that never meant for him by God.
May we remember that peace will only be possible, when the Prince of Peace rules upon the earth.
Isaiah 9:7, "He will rule over his kingdom, sitting on the throne of David, to establish it and uphold it..."
Luke 1:30-31, "Behold, you will conceive and give birth to a son, and you shall give him the name Yeshua. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. The Lord God will give Him the throne of His father David,..."
We anticipate the return and coronation of the King.