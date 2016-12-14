Worthy Christian News » World News » Fall of Aleppo marks new, uncertain phase of Syrian civil war

(Worthy News) - The rout of Syrian rebels by the Russian-backed forces of President Bashar Assad in the city of Aleppo likely marks the beginning of the end of the civil war that has ravaged the country for more than 5 years and led to the unprecedented slaughter of hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped by the fighting.

But the fall of rebel-held parts of Aleppo — once the country’s largest city and a major trading and economic hub — also will usher in a new, unpredictable phase.

Mr. Assad’s forces, backed by Russian air power, Iranian militias and Hezbollah fighters, aim to crush the remaining resistance across the country while challenging the base of terrorist groups such as the Islamic State and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, which recently cut ties with al Qaeda and changed its name from the Nusra Front. [ Source ]

