Worthy Christian News » U.S. Politics » US Electoral College prepares to officially select Trump

(Worthy News) - The Electoral College, a peculiarity of the US democratic system, will meet on Monday to vote on the next president and vice president of the United States.

Some 538 electors will gather in each of the 50 states' capitals along with the District of Columbia to cast their ballots to have the final say on who holds the US' highest office.

The final result of the vote may possibly not be known on Monday, as all states are given several days to report their tallies. On January 6, Congress will count the votes from each state and current Vice President Joe Biden will declare the winner. [ Source ]

