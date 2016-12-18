Worthy Christian News » World News » Russia threatens to veto new UN Syria resolution, Aleppo evacuations in doubt
Russia threatens to veto new UN Syria resolution, Aleppo evacuations in doubt
(Worthy News) - Russia threatened Sunday to veto a U.N. resolution demanding immediate access to areas of Aleppo besieged by the Syrian government, while a shaky deal to evacuate thousands of trapped civilians was thrown into doubt again after militants burned buses involved in the rescue operation.
The Aleppo evacuations were to have been part of a wider deal that would simultaneously allow more than 2,000 sick and wounded people to leave two pro-government villages that have been besieged by Syrian rebels. Most villagers are Shiite Muslims, while most rebels are Sunni Muslims.
At the United Nations, the Security Council held closed-door consultations Sunday on a French-drafted resolution that demands safe evacuations, immediate and unconditional U.N. access to deliver humanitarian aid and protection of medical facilities and personnel. [ Source ]