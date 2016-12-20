Worthy Christian News » US News » It's Official: Trump Wins Electoral College with 304 Votes

(Worthy News) - Donald Trump easily won the nationwide Electoral College vote on Monday, surpassing the minimum 270 votes needed to officially become the president-elect of the United States.

The billionaire businessman became America’s 45th president after electors in Texas put him over the 270-vote threshold, despite anti-Trump protests and multiple campaigns to try to flip electors to support other candidates.

Some states have yet to finish voting, so it is unclear what Trump’s final tally will be. He won 306 electoral votes in last month’s presidential election, while Hillary Clinton garnered 232 votes. [ Source ]

