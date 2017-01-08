Worthy Christian News » World News » Is Europe Gearing Up For World War III? Biggest Shipment Of US Armaments Since End Of Cold War Arrives In Germany Ahead Of NATO Exercises
(Worthy News) - U.S. troops began offloading some 2,800 pieces of equipment, including 87 tanks and 144 Bradley fighting vehicles, Sunday in the German port city of Bremerhaven ahead of planned NATO exercises at the end of January in Eastern Europe, just days after U.S. intelligence officials unveiled a report on Russian attempts to influence the U.S. presidential election.
Air Force Lt. Gen. Tim Ray, deputy commander of the U.S. European Command, said the United States is trying to reassure allies of its “rock-solid commitment to Europe.” The armaments also include self-propelled howitzers.
Some military equipment arrived in the German port city of Bremerhaven Friday in the biggest shipment of U.S. military equipment to Europe since the end of the Cold War. The equipment next goes to training sites in Poland for NATO exercises. [ Source ]