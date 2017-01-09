Worthy Christian News » US News » Trump Advisers to Meet With Paul Ryan on Tax Reform, Obamacare

(Worthy News) - Top advisers to President-elect Donald Trump will meet Monday evening with House Speaker Paul Ryan and his policy staff to discuss taxes and other policy issues, according to two people familiar with the plans.

Topics on the agenda include tax reform, the budget, Obamacare and infrastructure, said one of the people, who’s a Trump adviser.

Ryan and his team intend to walk through the tax reform plan House Republicans put forward last year, calling it a "priority issue" for the House and the president-elect, according to the other person, a Republican aide. House Ways & Means Committee Chair Kevin Brady will be the House Republicans’ point person on tax reform, the aide said. [ Source ]

