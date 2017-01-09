Worthy Christian News » World News » Iran set to receive huge shipment of natural uranium from Russia amid lawmakers' concerns

(Worthy News) - Iran is set to receive a massive shipment of natural uranium from Russia -- enough, potentially, for several bombs, diplomats said Monday, highlighting a move that could give the Islamic Republic major leverage if the U.S. tries dismantling the controversial nuclear deal.

The transfer -- which the U.S. and five other world powers that negotiated the nuclear deal approved -- foresees delivery of nearly 130 tons of natural uranium in exchange for giving up tons of reactor coolant, two senior diplomats told The Associated Press. Any natural uranium sent to Iran would still be subject to strict surveillance under the nuclear deal, a senior U.S. official told Fox News.

The transfer needs U.N. Security Council approval but just as a formality, considering five of those powers are permanent Security Council members, the diplomats said. [ Source ]

