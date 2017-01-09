Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Paris Peace Summit to push for two-state solution: report

(Worthy News) - The participants in the upcoming Paris peace summit will urge Israel and the Palestinian Authority to push for the so-called two-state solution based on 1967 borders, Haaretz reported Monday citing the event's summary statement a copy of which it managed to obtain.

Some 70 countries are expected to attend the conference in Paris, planned for January 15, organized by French President François Hollande.

While the Palestinians welcomed this initiative, the Israeli government has always been firmly opposed, saying it will not attend and arguing that only direct bilateral negotiations can be successful. [ Source ]

