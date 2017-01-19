Worthy Christian News » World News » DOD: Obama Orders Bombing of 2 ISIS Camps in Libya Overnight

(Worthy News) - President Obama authorized "precision airstrikes in Libya last night," destroying two ISIS camps near the city of Sirte, the Defense Department announced on Thursday morning.

“While we are still evaluating the results of the strikes, the initial assessment indicates they were successful,” Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook said in a statement. “This action was authorized by the president as an extension of the successful operation the U.S. military conducted last year to support Libyan forces in freeing Sirte from ISIL control.”

Cook, in his statement, said the United States remains prepared to further support Libyan efforts to counter terrorist threats and to defeat ISIL in Libya. We are committed to maintaining pressure on ISIL and preventing them from establishing safe haven." [ Source ]

