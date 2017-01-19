Worthy Christian News » World News » Iran says unruffled by Trump, has options if he axes nuke deal

(Worthy News) - Iran’s foreign minister said Thursday his country wasn’t worried and has options if US President-elect Donald Trump decides to ditch a nuclear agreement reached between Tehran and six world powers in 2015.

Despite “grievances” that Iran has over the pact made with the current US government, Mohammad Javad Zarif said it still believes it should be honored.

“Whatever he does to the nuclear deal, we are not worried because we have our own options. But we believe it’s in the interest of everybody to stick to the deal. Most importantly it’s an international agreement. It’s not a bilateral agreement between Iran and the United States,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting in Kuala Lumpur. [ Source ]

Copyright 1999-2016 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.