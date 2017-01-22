Worthy Christian News » World News » Trump to begin renegotiating NAFTA pact soon with Mexico, Canada

(Worthy News) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he plans talks soon with the leaders of Canada and Mexico to begin renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

"We will be starting negotiations having to do with NAFTA," Trump said at a swearing-in ceremony for his top White House advisers. "We are going to start renegotiating on NAFTA, on immigration and on security at the border."

Trump pledged during his presidential campaign that if elected he would renegotiate the NAFTA trade pact to provide more favorable terms to the United States. [ Source ]

White House Announces TPP Withdrawal, Plans For NAFTA Talks

The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) is dead in the water after the administration of new United States President Donald Trump announced the country's withdrawal from the trade agreement following his inauguration on Friday.

In a formal statement issued over the weekend, the White House said the president has decided to base its foreign policy on an "America first" attitude that involves returning "millions of jobs to America's shores" by backing out of multilateral trade agreements such as the TPP. [ Source ]

