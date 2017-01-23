Worthy Christian News » US News » Trump Moves to Pull US Out of Pacific-Rim Trade Deal, Reinstates 'Mexico City Policy' Abortion Ban
(Worthy News) - President Donald Trump moved to pull the United States out of the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact Monday, fulfilling a campaign promise as he began his first full week in office.
"Great thing for the American worker that we just did," Trump said as he signed a notice in the Oval Office.
The president also signed memorandums freezing most federal government hiring, though he noted an exception for the military, and reinstating a ban on providing federal money to international groups that perform abortions or provide information on the option. The regulation, known as the "Mexico City Policy," has been a political volleyball, instituted by Republican administrations and rescinded by Democratic ones since 1984. [ Source ]