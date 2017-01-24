Worthy Christian News » US News » House passes major abortion bill

(Worthy News) - The House passed a sweeping abortion bill Tuesday that would permanently ban federal funding for abortions and restrict some Obamacare plans that cover elective abortions.

However, the legislation faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

The legislation, which passed 238-183, would make the Hyde amendment permanent. The amendment, which has been added to spending bills for decades, bans any federal funding from being used to provide abortions. [ Source ]

