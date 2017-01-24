Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Israeli defense minister: Next war must be pursued to the end
Israeli defense minister: Next war must be pursued to the end
(Worthy News) - Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Tuesday said that any future war will need to continue until there is a decisive result, even if Israel needs to take over "a quarter" or more of the Gaza Strip. The military will not stop until the other side "waves a white flag," said Lieberman.
Speaking at the Institute for National Security Studies, the defense minister further cast doubt on current prospects for Israeli-Palestinian peace, saying a negotiated settlement could only come as part of a larger agreement with Sunni Muslim nations.
"Everything was offered to Abu Mazen at Annapolis, including the partition of Jerusalem, included opening up the issues of refugees and the evacuation of Judea and Samaria to debate – everything," he said, using the biblical terms for areas of the West Bank. "And what did we get in the end? No." [ Source ]
1 thought on “Israeli defense minister: Next war must be pursued to the end”
The Bible tells us that evil is to be defeated, not fought only to the point where it is given the opportunity to fight another day. It is about time that they have decided to finally stop the evil, instead of assisting it to continue to live on humanely.