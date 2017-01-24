Worthy Christian News » World News » UK parliament must give Brexit approval, judges rule

(Worthy News) - UK prime minister Theresa May will have to obtain the consent of parliament before triggering Article 50, the exit procedure from the European Union, the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday (24 January).

The panel of judges rejected by eight to three the government's argument that it had the power to start the exit procedure based on the result of last year's referendum.

This means May cannot begin talks with her EU counterparts about leaving the bloc until lawmakers give their backing. [ Source ]

