Trump said set to halt funding for UN agencies, other groups that give PA, PLO full membership

(Worthy News) - In a dramatic policy shift, President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing two executive orders that would halt US funding to the UN and other bodies that grant full membership to the Palestinian Authority and the PLO, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

The orders would reduce the United States’ role in international bodies, including the United Nations, and start a review process that would seek to potentially withdraw from multilateral treaties, the report said. Trump has been spending his first days in office signing a series of executive actions, including on abortion, immigration and border control.

According to the report in the New York Times, a first draft order, titled “Auditing and Reducing US Funding of International Organizations,” would drastically reduce or terminate funding for UN agencies or other bodies that meet any one of several criteria, including if said agencies “give full membership to the Palestinian Authority or Palestine Liberation Organization,” support abortion programs, or have engaged in any activity that skirts international sanctions against Iran or North Korea. [ Source ]

