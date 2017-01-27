Worthy Christian News » US News » Mike Pence to March for Life demonstrators: ‘Life is winning again in America’
Mike Pence to March for Life demonstrators: ‘Life is winning again in America’
(Worthy News) - Vice President Mike Pence combined some of his running mate’s favorite slogans in an optimistic speech at the March for Life on Friday, telling a crowd of hundreds of thousands that “life is winning again in America.”
He said the pro-life movement has had an uphill battle since the Supreme Court created a constitutional right to abortion in 1973 — but the election of President Trump is a sign that the tide has turned.
“Today, three generations hence, because of all of you, and the many thousands who stand with us in marches like this all across the nation, life is winning again in America,” Mr. Pence said. “That is evident in the election of pro-life majorities in the Congress of the United States of America. But it is no more evident in any way than in the historic election of a president who stands for a stronger America, a more prosperous America, and a president I proudly say stands for life, President Donald Trump.” [ Source ]