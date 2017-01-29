David's Sling nearing operational readiness

(Worthy News) - The joint Israeli-US missile defense system known as David's Sling—part of Israel's multi-layered missile defense program—is nearing operational readiness and has been cleared to be presented to potential customers abroad, such as Poland.

David's Sling is part of Israel's anti-missile defense program, and is meant to intercept tactical ballistic missiles, medium- to long-range rockets, and cruise missiles fired at ranges of 40km to 300km.

The system recently passed a series of comprehensive tests and trials in the past week in which advanced missiles fired from F-15s were successfully intercepted over the Mediterranean Sea. [ Source ]

