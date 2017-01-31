Worthy Christian News » Christian Persecution » 900 Churches in Nigeria Destroyed by Boko Haram
900 Churches in Nigeria Destroyed by Boko Haram
(Worthy News) - At least 900 Christian churches have been destroyed at the hands of Boko Haram in northern Nigeria, as part of the Islamic radical group's campaign to drive out all Christians from the north, the youth wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria reported.
CAN said that the "carnage" being carried out against Christians is "not accidental," and argued that continued attacks in Southern Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, and Taraba communities show that Boko Haram's war on followers of Christ, which started in 2009, continues in full force.
"Christians continue to be the main and constant target of Islamic radicals like Boko Haram and Fulani militants without any hope of ever being protected or for the authorities to bring justice," ICC said in a note, referring also to the Fulani herdsmen, a separate Islamic radical group that reportedly killed over 800 Christians and moderate Muslims in the last half of 2016. [ Source ]
1 thought on “900 Churches in Nigeria Destroyed by Boko Haram”
why don't we see this plastered all over the news...:-(