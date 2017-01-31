Worthy Christian News » US News » Trump picks Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
Trump picks Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
(Worthy News) - President Trump nominated federal appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the Supreme Court vacancy during a prime-time announcement Tuesday.
"I have selected an individual whose qualities define, really and I mean closely define, what we're looking for. Judge Gorsuch has outstanding legal skills, a brilliant mind, tremendous discipline, and has earned bipartisan support," Trump said Tuesday night as he announced his pick in the White House's East Room.
Gorsuch, a 10th Circuit Court of Appeals judge, emerged as a top contender from Trump's short lists in the final weeks before Trump made his pick public.
"I pledge that if I am confirmed, I will do all my powers permit to be a faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of this great country," Gorsuch said. [ Source ]