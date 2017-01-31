Worthy Christian News » US News » Trump picks Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court

(Worthy News) - President Trump nominated federal appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the Supreme Court vacancy during a prime-time announcement Tuesday.

"I have selected an individual whose qualities define, really and I mean closely define, what we're looking for. Judge Gorsuch has outstanding legal skills, a brilliant mind, tremendous discipline, and has earned bipartisan support," Trump said Tuesday night as he announced his pick in the White House's East Room.

Gorsuch, a 10th Circuit Court of Appeals judge, emerged as a top contender from Trump's short lists in the final weeks before Trump made his pick public.

"I pledge that if I am confirmed, I will do all my powers permit to be a faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of this great country," Gorsuch said. [ Source ]

Copyright 1999-2016 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.