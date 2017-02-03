Worthy Christian News » World News » U.S. Said to Plan New Sanctions on Iran After Missile Test

(Worthy News) - President Donald Trump’s administration is expected to impose new sanctions on Iran as early as Friday to punish the country for sponsoring terrorism and testing ballistic missiles, according to two people familiar with the plans.

The move toward sanctions come after National Security Adviser Michael Flynn said Wednesday that Iran’s recent actions showed it to be “in defiance” of the United Nations Security Council resolution passed after a nuclear deal was reached in 2015 between the Islamic Republic and six nations, including the U.S. and Russia. Flynn and Trump have both said Iran is “on notice” since its latest missile test last weekend.

As many as 17 entities may face sanctions for actions connected to Iran’s ballistic missile work, according to the people, who asked not to be identified in advance of an announcement. An additional seven or eight entities may be punished for terrorism-related actions, they said. The groups would be designated under existing presidential executive orders. [ Source ]

