Christian Group Compassion Int'l Being Forced to Close Doors, Abandon 147,000 Children in India

(Worthy News) - Christian child sponsorship organization Compassion International could be forced to leave India and the 147,000 children it helps there by March after the government blocked funding from outside the subcontinent.
Compassion, which was founded in 1952 to lift children out of poverty "in Jesus' name" throughout the world, revealed late last year that it was hit by a new application of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, which halted its ability to send funds to more than 500 local child development projects in the Hindu-majority nation.
"We are broken-hearted that the Indian government has put us in a position where we may be forced to close our doors in India. We are praying for a solution that allows us to continue working with our 580-plus churches to provide our holistic child development program to more than 147,000 children," Compassion President and CEO Santiago "Jimmy" Mellado said in an update provided to The Christian Post. [ Source ]
Father i pray your mighty hand on this ministry not to let it close in Jesus name amen