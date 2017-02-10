Worthy Christian News » World News » Iranians trample US flag, mock Trump at 1979 revolution rallies

(Worthy News) - Iranians held a nationwide celebration Friday to commemorate the 38th anniversary of the 1979 revolution with rallies around the country, and President Hassan Rouhani called the new US administration “a problem.”

Demonstrators in Tehran chanted slogans against the US and Israel. Marchers carried “Death to America” banners and effigies of Trump, Reuters reported. “State TV showed footage of people stepping on Trump’s picture in a central Tehran street,” the news agency said.

“America and Trump cannot do a damn thing. We are ready to sacrifice our lives for our leader”, a young man told state TV, in a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. [ Source ]

