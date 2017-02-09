Worthy Christian News » US News » Appeals court keeps block on Trump's immigration ban
(Worthy News) - A federal appeals court decided to keep in place the temporary restraining order halting President Trump's immigration ban as other proceedings move through the lower courts.
"We hold that the government has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal, nor has it shown that failure to enter a stay would cause irreparable injury, and we therefore deny its emergency motion for a stay," the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
The appeals court ripped the Justice Department for arguing that Trump's immigration action was not subject to judicial review. The court said, "There is no precedent to support this claimed unreviewability, which runs contrary to the fundamental structure of our constitutional democracy." [ Source ]