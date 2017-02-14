Worthy Christian News » US News » House GOP advances Obamacare repeal efforts this week

(Worthy News) - House Republicans are advancing Obamacare repeal efforts this week with multiple member meetings to discuss key elements of a replacement plan, even as conservatives increasingly demand a quick vote on repealing the law.

Majority Whip Steve Scalise is holding three meetings with rank-and-file members this week, two on Tuesday afternoon and one on Thursday afternoon, to discuss elements they want to include in a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Among the topics discussed will be tax-free savings accounts, Medicaid reforms and tax credits to buy private coverage.

A Republican conference meeting will be held Thursday morning to detail what will be in a replacement plan, led by Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady and Energy and Commerce Chairman Greg Walden. [ Source ]

