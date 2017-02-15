Worthy Christian News » World News » Russia tests U.S. with provocations on land, sea and air
(Worthy News) - An intelligence ship cruising just off the East Coast. A cruise missile test that may violate arms treaties. A string of Russian fighter jet fly-bys that buzz U.S. and allied ships. Provocations all along the fault lines separating Russia from the West, from the Baltics to the Balkans.
Russian harassment of U.S. military assets has surged in recent weeks, testing the new Trump administration and drawing a sharp response from Mr. Trump’s top aides — even as the White House comes under fire for working too closely with Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin.
Russia’s recent aggressions have put the U.S. in “an uncomfortable strategic equation,” Defense Secretary James Mattis said Wednesday, addressing NATO’s defense chiefs on his first trip to Brussels since his confirmation. [ Source ]