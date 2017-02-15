Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Trump promises Israel that Iran will never get bomb

(Worthy News) - President Donald Trump hailed the United States' "unbreakable" bond with Israel on Wednesday and promised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Iran would never be permitted to build a nuclear weapon.

Trump's vow was designed to address Israeli concerns over the nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, which Netanyahu has warned expires too soon to permanently remove the threat.

"With this visit the United States, again, reaffirms our unbreakable bond with our cherished ally, Israel," Trump said. [ Source ]

