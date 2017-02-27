Worthy Christian News » US News » Trump's budget expected to increase defense spending, cut most other areas

(Worthy News) - President Trump is expected to tell federal agencies to compile a budget that would increase spending on the military but cut nearly every other agency, with the Environmental Protection Agency particularly on the chopping block.

The New York Times reported Sunday night that the budget won't include cuts to Social Security or Medicare. It is Trump's first budget as president.

According to the report, the budget assumes the American economy will grow at 2.4 percent this year. [ Source ]

