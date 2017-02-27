Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » IDF Strikes 5 Hamas Targets in Gaza After Rocket Attack

(Worthy News) - IDF struck five Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Monday afternoon in retaliation for a rocket that landed in southern Israel overnight, the army confirmed on Monday.

“The strikes occurred in response to high-trajectory rocket attacks on the Western Negev in the morning,” the statement said. “The firing of rockets constitutes a threat to the security of Israeli citizens and harms the sovereignty of the State of Israel.”

According to Palestinian reports, at least eight air strikes hit Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip, including in Beit Lahiya. According to Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesman for the Health Ministry in Gaza, four men were “moderately wounded east of Rafah during the Israeli bombardment.” [ Source ]

