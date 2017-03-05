Worthy Christian News » World News » Iran Preparing For War? Tehran Successfully Tests Russian S-300 Missile System During Drills

(Worthy News) - Iran's military has reportedly conducted successful tests of Russian purchased S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. The news comes amid ongoing tensions between Tehran and Washington, and soon after President Donald Trump's pledge to get tough with Iran.

Tests on effectiveness of the missile system against ballistic threats were conducted by Iran in its drill dubbed Damvand. The drill was reportedly attended by a number of high-ranking military commanders and officials.

The S-300 system was evaluated through simulated electronic warfare conditions and tested for its detection, identification, interception and target shooting capabilities, the Tasnim news agency reported Saturday. [ Source ]

