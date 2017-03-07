Worthy Christian News » US News » House unveils Obamacare replacement

Enrollment in California's healthcare program for the poor has soared as the state implements President Obama's federal overhaul, pleasing advocates who have sought expanded coverage but also presenting new costs for the state -- a total of $1.2 billion more than originally thought.

(Worthy News) - House Republicans on Monday announced their long-awaited legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, but they can't say how many people would get or lose coverage compared to the Affordable Care Act.

The bill puts income restrictions on insurance tax credits and drops a proposed cap on the tax break for employer-sponsored health coverage. The Congressional Budget Office has not released its estimate on how much the bill would cost, and Republicans hope to use savings from repealing Obamacare to pay for the new provisions.

The Republican-backed measure, called the American Healthcare Act, repeals most of the Affordable Care Act's taxes, but at a later date than originally envisioned. It would keep the law's "Cadillac tax" on high-cost health plans on the books, but would delay its implementation until 2025. [ Source ]

