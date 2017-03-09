Worthy Christian News » World News » Russia NATO War: Moscow Deploys Nuclear Missiles In Europe, Subsonic Weapons At Sea
Russia NATO War: Moscow Deploys Nuclear Missiles In Europe, Subsonic Weapons At Sea
(Worthy News) - A top U.S. military official accused Russia of breaking its commitment to a decades-old arms treaty Wednesday by deploying a new land-based, nuclear-capable cruise missile in Europe. The remarks came days after the Russian military announced it was arming its nuclear submarine fleet with new supersonic cruise missiles to modernize its naval forces.
During a House Armed Services Committee hearing, Vice Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Paul Selva said Russia's SSC-8 cruise missile threatens Washington's allies in NATO and warned Moscow intentionally is using it to put pressure on its neighboring foes. He echoed sentiments raised last month by U.S. officials who called Russia's developing and testing of the weapon a violation of the "spirit and intent" of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty signed by the U.S. and the Soviet Union to eliminate such short- and intermediate-range missiles. Selva said the renewed missile activity could threaten regional stability at an already tense period in relations between NATO and Russia. [ Source ]
1 thought on “Russia NATO War: Moscow Deploys Nuclear Missiles In Europe, Subsonic Weapons At Sea”
Not much of a leap from there to control of the arctic now is it? Wanna guess what they can then control from there? Know how much oil and direct shipping lanes now exist up there? Ask the Nordic or Alaskan nations. All you Republicans really think there's no profit in it for those who invested in this early on? There be Dems on that boat too, money knows no party lines. And no national lines neither.