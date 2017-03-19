Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Russia Summons Israeli Envoy Over Syria Air Strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladmir Putin.

(Worthy News) - Russia on Friday summoned Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren to justify Israel’s air strike in Syria at a target near the city of Palmyra.

According to Channel 2, the strike hit close to Russian troops. The Foreign Ministry confirmed Koren’s meeting with the Russians, just one day after the ambassador presented his credentials, but did not expand on its content.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Moscow on March 9 for one day to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the dangers to Israel from Hezbollah and Iran in Syria. [ Source ]

