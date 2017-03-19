Worthy Christian News » US News » Republicans revamp U.S. health bill, boost benefits to older Americans

Enrollment in California's healthcare program for the poor has soared as the state implements President Obama's federal overhaul, pleasing advocates who have sought expanded coverage but also presenting new costs for the state -- a total of $1.2 billion more than originally thought.

(Worthy News) - U.S. House Republicans are working on changes to their healthcare overhaul bill to provide more generous tax credits for older Americans and add a work requirement for the Medicaid program for the poor, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Sunday.

Ryan said Republican leaders still planned to bring the healthcare bill to a vote on the House of Representatives floor on Thursday. Speaking on the "Fox News Sunday" television program, he added that leaders were working to address concerns that had been raised by rank-and-file Republicans to the legislation.

Republicans remain deeply divided over the healthcare overhaul, which is President Donald Trump's first major legislative initiative. It aims to fulfill his campaign pledge to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, the healthcare program of his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama. [ Source ]

