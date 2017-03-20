Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Syrian UN Envoy: Putin Sent Message to Israel That Its Freedom to Act in Syria Is Over

Two Israeli Defense Force-Air Force F-15D Eagle aircraft practice air defense maneuvers mission over the Nevada Test and Training Ranges, at Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada (NV), during Exercise RED FLAG 04-3. Exercise RED FLAG is a realistic combat training exercise involving the Air Forces of the US and its Allies.

(Worthy News) - Russia has sent a clear message to Israel that the rules of the game have changed in Syria and its freedom to act in Syrian skies is over, Syria’s ambassador to the United Nations said on Sunday night.

“Putin sent a clear message,” said Bashar Jaafari, speaking on Syrian television. “The fact is that the Israeli ambassador [to Russia] was summoned for a conversation only a day after he submitted his credentials [to the Russian Foreign Ministry last Thursday], and was told categorically that this game is over.”

Syria’s use of anti-aircraft fire against Israel last Thursday night has changed the rules of the game, too, Jaafari said, adding that Syria will not stand idly by in the face of an Israeli threat. [ Source ]

