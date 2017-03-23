Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » David's Sling Air Defense Shield to be Fully Operation in Israel in Early April

(Worthy News) - As tensions mount between Israel and its neighbors, the country’s David's Sling missile defense system will be operationally ready in the next two weeks.

“In the next few weeks we will finish a long process of testing a new weapons system that will join the air force,” said Lt.-Col. Kobi Regev, the David’s Sling battalion commander. “The new and more advanced system, which is connected with our two older systems, the Iron Dome and Arrow Missile Defense System, is more relevant to the threats posed to Israeli citizens.”

Along with the Iron Dome, which is designed to intercept short-range rockets, and the Arrow, which intercepts ballistic missiles outside of the Earth’s atmosphere, David’s Sling intercepts tactical ballistic missiles, medium- to long-range rockets, as well as cruise missiles fired at ranges between 40 km.-300 km. [ Source ]

