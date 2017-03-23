Worthy Christian News » World News » Iran says it’s ‘completely ready’ to restart nuclear program

Secretary of State John Kerry, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif

(Worthy News) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned Monday that Tehran is “completely ready” to restart its nuclear program if the US fails to live up to its commitments under the July 2015 nuclear deal.

“If [the] US creates a situation that continuation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action would damage Tehran’s national interest, then Iran is completely ready to come back to the situation it had prior to the JCPOA even more powerfully than before,” Zarif was quoted by Iranian state media as saying. [ Source ]

