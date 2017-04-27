Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » ‘Huge’ blasts near Damascus airport blamed on Israeli strike

(Worthy News) - Explosions were heard near Damascus’s airport on Thursday morning, in what some local Arabic-language media reports blamed on an Israeli airstrike.

The head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights Rami Abdel Rahman said the explosion early Thursday has been heard across the capital, jolting residents awake.

“The blast was huge and could be heard in Damascus,” he said. [ Source ]

