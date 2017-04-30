Worthy Christian News » US News » Lawmakers strike budget deal to fund government through Sept. 30

(Worthy News) - Congressional leaders have reached a deal to fund the government through the rest of the government's fiscal year, a congressional aide has confirmed to the Washington Examiner.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers agreed to a $1.070 trillion package to fund the government through September 30.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., praised the budget deal as a "good agreement for the American people" that "takes the threat of a government shutdown off the table." [ Source ]

