Worthy Christian News » US News » Trump expands ban on funding abortions overseas
Trump expands ban on funding abortions overseas
(Worthy News) -President Trump has moved to broaden a ban on federal dollars going to international groups that perform abortions or provide abortion information, senior administration officials said Monday.
The so-called "Mexico City Policy" would apply broadly to organizations receiving U.S. global health assistance, compared with past versions of the ban which specifically targeted international family planning groups.
In all, about $8.8 billion in funding could be impacted, far more than the $600,000 covered under the previous version of the ban, which critics call the Global Gag Rule. The expanded policy is being dubbed "Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance." The officials, who requested anonymity and were not authorized to speak on the record, said the ban would apply to groups working on HIV/AIDS, malaria, maternal and child health, reproductive issues and global health. [ Source ]