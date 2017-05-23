Worthy Christian News » US News » Trump's first budget sets new course away from Obama, and the GOP

(Worthy News) - President Trump's first budget request would stake out a radically different path from the past budgets set out by former President Barack Obama, but it also makes a key departure from budgets that Republicans have proposed.

One of the biggest differences between the Trump budget and the prior Obama budgets is that Trump's plan would balance the budget in 10 years, just as some House Republican plans have done.

Trump's budget was written "through the eyes of people who are actually paying the taxes," said Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney Monday, suggesting that it hasn't been done that way in recent years. It would call for major reductions in safety net spending and on a wide range of government programs. [ Source ]

