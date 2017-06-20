Worthy Christian News » Christian » Evangelical Groups to Trump: Don't Deport Iraqi Christians
Evangelical Groups to Trump: Don't Deport Iraqi Christians
(Worthy News) - A group of evangelical Christian organizations and others have sent a letter to the Trump administration in protest of the potential deportation of Iraqi Christians from the United States.
Evangelical leaders, including Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission President Russell Moore, National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference President Samuel Rodriguez, and National Association for Evangelicals President Leith Anderson, signed a Monday letter from the Evangelical Immigration Table to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.
"We write urgently and with grave concern that Christians will be removed from the United States to face potential persecution, and even death, in the Middle East," reads the letter.
"Recent reports ... indicate that a number of these Chaldean Christians face an immediate threat of deportation back to Iraq, a country where, as a result of their faith, they are likely to face oppression, persecution, and possibly even death at the hands of extremists." [ Source ]
3 thoughts on “Evangelical Groups to Trump: Don't Deport Iraqi Christians”
Donald Trump should not deport the immigrant Christians but terrorists have to be deported amen
Are they true Christians. Or Catholics.