White House issues preemptive warning to Syria on chemical attack

Tuesday, June 27, 2017

(Worthy News) - The Trump administration issued a rare, preemptive warning to the Syrian regime against launching any chemical weapons attacks, warning Damascus will “pay a heavy price” if it refuses to heed Washington’s red line.

The warning, sent via a White House statement posted late Monday night, cited recent intelligence showing government forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad were preparing to launch a chemical attack.

According to the statement, “the United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack … similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017, chemical weapons attack.” [ Source ]

