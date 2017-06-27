Worthy Christian News » US News » Supreme Court rules state can’t bar funds to church for public benefit

(Worthy News) - The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a state cannot refuse to fund a church’s secular activities just because it is a religious institution, in a decision Christian conservatives hailed as a major win for religious freedom.

The 7-2 decision clears the way for a Missouri church to resurface its playground with money from a state fund set aside specifically to make playgrounds safer for kids.

But the ruling’s implications could stretch far beyond Trinity Lutheran Church, suggesting new avenues for religious organizations to gain access to government funds as long as they are aimed at a secular purpose. [ Source ]

