North Korea test-fires intermediate range ballistic missile ahead of G20 summit

(Worthy News) - North Korea test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Tuesday, South Korean and U.S. officials said, days before leaders from the Group of 20 nations are due to discuss steps to rein in Pyongyang's weapons programs.
The missile flew 930 kilometers (580 miles) before landing in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the South Korean military and Japanese government said. Tokyo strongly protested what it called a clear violation of UN resolutions.
The U.S. Pacific Command said it detected and tracked the "single launch of a land-based, intermediate range ballistic missile" for 37 minutes near an airfield in Panghyon, about 100 km (60 miles) northwest of the North's capital, Pyongyang. [ Source ]
Trump tweets angry response to North Korean missile launch
President Trump responded to North Korea's latest missile launch late Monday with a two-part Twitter post asking in part, "Does [North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un] have anything better to do with his life?" [ Source ]