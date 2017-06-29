Worthy Christian News » US News » Russia probe pile-on: No fewer than 9 teams investigating collusion, meddling
(Worthy News) - The expansive investigation into Russian meddling and possible collusion with Trump associates has grown so vast that no fewer than nine congressional committees and federal agencies are now examining some offshoot of the controversy.
And despite the inquiries to date having produced no indictments or hard evidence of collusion between the president's men and a foreign power, even more officials and entities are looking to bite off a piece of the probe.
“The main problem is that after months and months of multiple investigations, no one has found any evidence of collusion,” a congressional source told Fox News. “So the Democrats are trying to shift the focus from collusion to obstruction, and since it doesn’t look like that will pan out for them either, they surely have some new accusation ready to put out there. It’s in their political interest to drag out these investigations as long as possible.” [ Source ]