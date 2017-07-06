Worthy Christian News » World News » Russia Military Uses New War Weapon to Fight ISIS in Syria

(Worthy News) - Russia’s air force has struck positions held by the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) in Syria from more than 600 miles away using its most modern cruise missile technology.

Tu-95MS long-range strategic bombers departed Wednesday from an airfield in the southern Russian city of Engels equipped with the latest Kh-101 long-range cruise missiles and successfully targeted an ISIS command center and three weapons storage depots in Aqirbat, a town in the western governorate of Hama, according to a Russian Defense Ministry statement cited by Reuters. The aircraft were reportedly supported by Su-30SM fighters based in Syria’s Hmeymim airbase, which has been leased to Russia by the Moscow-backed Syrian government. The operation is the most recent in a series of blows administered to ISIS by separate forces backed by Russia and the U.S. [ Source ]

