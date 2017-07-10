Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Trump's push to renew Israel-PA peace talks likely to fail
Trump's push to renew Israel-PA peace talks likely to fail
(Worthy News) - Israelis are pessimistic about the prospects for a peace deal in the foreseeable future and fear a new war with Hamas may be in the offing, but are confident Israel’s security forces can overcome any challenge they may face, a new poll shows.
According to a study by the Israel Democracy Institute’s Guttman Center in conjunction with Tel Aviv University, majorities of both Israeli Arabs and Jews believe the chances of President Donald Trump succeeding in bringing Israel and the Palestinian Authority back to the negotiating table are low, and see the odds of a peace deal in the foreseeable future as even lower.
Trump envoy Jason Greenblatt is expected to arrive in Israel on Monday for his sixth round of meetings with Israeli and PA leaders since Trump’s inauguration this January. [ Source ]
1 thought on “Trump's push to renew Israel-PA peace talks likely to fail”
There is no such thing as a palestinian. Palestine is a region. Not a state. Otherwise I would be a pacific northwestener.